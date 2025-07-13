DT
Home / Ludhiana / SC borrowers get loan waivers

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 05:01 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Loan waiver certificates worth Rs 54.3 lakh were distributed among 51 SC borrowers from localities falling under the Payal, Amargarh and Malerkotla Assembly segments.

Legislators Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra, Manwinder Singh Giaspura and Mohammad Jamil-ur-Rahman distributed certificates at various functions held under supervision of senior functionaries of Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation on Saturday. As many as 28 beneficiaries hailed from the Payal segment, 10 from Amargarh and three were from Malerkotla. The segment-wise waived amounts were Rs 40.45 lakh in Payal, Rs 11.18 lakh in Amargarh and Rs 2. 66 lakh in Malerkotla.

