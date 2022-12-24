SC commission asks admn to submit ATR

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 23

The Ludhiana administration has been asked to submit an action-taken report (ATR) with regard to a demolition drive carried out by the MC in the city recently. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to administration officials after taking strong notice of the demolition of shops belonging to persons of the SC community, which it says was done despite court orders to the contrary and without giving prior notice to the occupants.

Summons to be issued if report not submitted Vijay Sampla, chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, said if the action-taken report was not received by the commission within the stipulated time period, it will issue summons to officials of the district administration for personal appearance in Delhi under the powers of the civil court conferred on it under the Article 338 of the Constitution.

According to NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla, the commission had received a complaint from Rajesh Kumar, a city resident, who had said several persons from the SC community had owned shops and properties in the Tarf Sekhewal area of the city for three decades.

“The occupants even have electricity connections, water connections and GST numbers at the addresses of the shops. However, despite court orders, the MC conducted a drive and demolished these properties. This shows that the state government has a discriminatory attitude towards the SC community,” the petitioner said.

The commission has directed Ludhiana’s Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner of Police, and Commissioner of the MC to investigate the matter and to submit a detailed ATR in this regard.

