SC leaders flay BJP for naming Sunil Jakhar state chief

Our Correspondent

Doraha, July 5

Leaders of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community from Khanna and Doraha have called out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for appointing erstwhile Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar as the party’s state unit president. They pointed to Jakhar’s alleged ‘anti-SC’ past. The SC leaders have determined that they would not be backing the BJP in the forthcoming elections.

District Congress Committee General Secretary Khanna Kulwinder Singh Manewal, Khanna SC Cell Chairman Balwinder Singh, Doraha SC Cell Block President Ram Parkash and Zila Parishad member Rajinder Singh are among those who have frowned upon the party’s decision to rope in Jakhar. All the leaders asserted that the Congress turncoat lacks respect for the SC community.

“Jakhar’s appointment as the Punjab BJP chief is further evidence that the party has no respect for the SC community,” one of the SC leaders raged.