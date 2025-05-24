DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Scarlett Johansson says she wants to direct for Marvel

Scarlett Johansson says she wants to direct for Marvel

Actress and singer Scarlett Johansson, after premiering her directorial debut Eleanor the Great at Cannes 2025, shared that she would be open to potentially directing a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. “I think the movies that I like that are big...
ANI
Updated At : 05:40 AM May 24, 2025 IST
Scarlett Johansson at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Reuters
Actress and singer Scarlett Johansson, after premiering her directorial debut Eleanor the Great at Cannes 2025, shared that she would be open to potentially directing a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. “I think the movies that I like that are big action movies also have the human connectivity piece,” said Johansson, who notably portrayed the MCU character Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in eight MCU movies between 2010’s Iron Man 2 and 2021’s Black Widow.

Johansson’s Eleanor the Great received a five-minute standing ovation after its Cannes premiere, which she attended with her husband Colin Jost. Johansson said bringing the film to Cannes “really is a dream come true.”

