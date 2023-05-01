 Scattered bodies spread panic among helpless area residents : The Tribune India

Police officials talk to kin of the deceased at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 30

Scattered bodies on the road witnessed a horrific scene at Giaspura on Sunday morning. Panicked area residents could not understand what led to the death of these people.

When the 11 persons died and four fallen sick after they inhaled some toxic gas, nearby residents had raised an alarm and informed the police.

One of the eyewitnesses, Arvind, whose house is only 150m away from the scene, said as it was Sunday, he was going to play cricket with his friends in the morning. At around 7 am, when he reached the grocery store owned by deceased Sourav Goyal, he saw people lying unconscious on the ground. Initially, he thought it could be a road accident case. “Some people were calling for help. When I reached close to them, I also started feeling dizzy due to the strong smell of the toxic gas.

Arvind said somehow, he gathered courage and ran away from the place to save himself. Afterwards, he raised the alarm and also informed the police about the matter. Police personnel arrived at the scene within about 10 minutes. Two police officials, who went close to the bodies, also felt dizzy and they had to take medical help.

In air quality sensors used by an NDRF team, high levels of hydrogen sulphide gas have been detected and it might have led to the tragic incident, said an official release issued by the administration.

Another eyewitness Shivam said after Arvind told him about the incident, he went to Goyal store to help people, where seven-eight persons were lying on the ground. By then, the impact of gas had diminished.

A tea vendor said his vend was located about 200 m away from the place where the toxic gas was spread. He was making a tea. His customers after sensing strong smell had also left the spot, suspecting the spread of some deadly gas.

CCTV footage captured people falling down

Sources said the police had recovered a CCTV footage from the spot which showed how people became unconscious and falling on the ground. However, footage has no clue about any suspect who might have dumped some chemical waste into the open manhole as being suspected by the authorities.

Ishwarjot Singh Cheema, senior Congress leader, has demanded a high-level inquiry into the horrific gas leak incident. He expressed grief over the incident and urged the administration to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. The accident occurred due to the negligence of unauthorised and illegal industrial activities rampant in the area. He also raised concerns about hazardous chemicals which might be dumped into the sewerage system by some industrial units. Senior BJP leader Amarjit Tikka said a judicial inquiry should be ordered in the case and officials of the Municipal Corporation and the Pollution Control Board should be punished. Instead of Rs 2 lakh compensation for the next of kin of the deceased, the relief amount should be raised to Rs 5 lakh along with a government job.

Cong, BJP leaders demand probe

