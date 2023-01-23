Scattered rain from Jan 24-26

Ludhiana, January 22
Weather is expected to remain partly cloudy over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24-hours.
“From Monday onwards, the weather is expected to change and scattered rainfall is going to be experienced from January 24 to 26. Light showers will be experienced in the coming days which will bring the temperature down,” said Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head, Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).
Maximum temperature recorded today was 16.8 °C while minimum was 9.4 °C.
The PAU has cautioned the state farmers about the harmful effects of ground frost due to cold wave on crops and, in particular, newly planted vegetables and plant nurseries.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway