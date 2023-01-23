Scattered rain from Jan 24-26

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 22

Weather is expected to remain partly cloudy over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24-hours.

“From Monday onwards, the weather is expected to change and scattered rainfall is going to be experienced from January 24 to 26. Light showers will be experienced in the coming days which will bring the temperature down,” said Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head, Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Maximum temperature recorded today was 16.8 °C while minimum was 9.4 °C.

The PAU has cautioned the state farmers about the harmful effects of ground frost due to cold wave on crops and, in particular, newly planted vegetables and plant nurseries.