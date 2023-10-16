SCD College 1st in bhangra competition

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 15

The third day of the Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage festival (Zone-A), left Kamla Lohtia Sanatan Dharam College of Ludhiana abuzz with the vibrant energy of bhangra. Dr Sanjay Kaushik, Dean of the College Development Council at Panjab University Chandigarh was the chief guest.

In the bhangra competition, SCD Government College clinched first prize while GGN Khalsa College secured second prize and PURC Ludhiana bagged third prize.

Students take part in different events during the Panjab University Zonal Youth & Heritage Festival. PHOTO: ASHWANI DHIMAN

The folk orchestra category saw AS College Khanna securing the first prize followed by Arya College Ludhiana and Guru Nanak National College Doraha claiming the second and third prize, respectively. In the folk instrument competition, AS College Khanna was awarded first prize, Arya College Ludhiana received second prize, and GGN Khalsa College Ludhiana got the third prize.

In the percussion competition, SCD Government College was awarded the first prize, while Guru Nanak National College Doraha received the second prize and AS College Khanna secured the third prize. In the non-percussion category, Arya College Ludhiana was awarded the first prize and SCD Government College received the second prize.

In the debate competition, Sri Aurobindo College Ludhiana won the first prize, PURC Ludhiana bagged the second spot and Sri Aurobindo College walked away with the third prize. In Elocution, SCD Government College received the first prize, PURC Ludhiana claimed the second prize, and two colleges, GGN Khalsa College Ludhiana and Sri Aurobindo College Ludhiana, shared the third position.

In mitti ke khidaune, Shri Atam Vallabh Jain College Ludhiana won the first spot, AS College Khanna received the second prize, while both, SCD Government College and Arya College earned the third prize.

In khiddo making, Shri Atam Vallabh Jain College Ludhiana was awarded the first prize followed by Mata Ganga Khalsa College Kottan and Arya College Ludhiana finishing second and third, respectively. In rassa vatna, SCD Government College claimed the first prize, Shri Atam Vallabh Jain College Ludhiana got the second prize and Arya College received the third prize. In peedhi making, Mata Ganga Khalsa College Kottan secured the first prize, Arya College received the second prize while Government College Karamsar and AS College Khanna shared the third prize.

