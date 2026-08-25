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Home / Ludhiana / SCD College organises orientation session for NCC & NSS members

SCD College organises orientation session for NCC & NSS members

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:06 AM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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SCD Government College hosted an orientation on Monday for first-year National Cadet Corps (NCC) members and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers. The event also focused on scholarship guidance.

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Anisha Rai Chauhan, an NSS member, shared her experience from participation in the Republic Day Parade and how it taught her the true value of discipline and patriotism.

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Rajanpreet Singh Bains, another NSS volunteer, shared his experience of participating in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi, following a rigorous selection process. He represented Punjab on the national stage.

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The event on Monday focused on instilling among students a sense of discipline and social responsibility, and guiding them on various scholarship schemes. The programme was conducted under the guidance of Gursharn Jit Singh Sandhu, principal.

In the first session, NSS volunteers Jashanjeet Singh and Sparsh highlighted the importance of community service and the need to nurture a spirit of selflessness and civic responsibility among students. They also shared their experiences of organising various adventure camps, welfare programmes in villages, cleanliness drives and awareness campaigns for their overall growth.

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Saurabh Kumar, NSS programme officer, highlighted the importance of social welfare and meaningful engagement with society. He also shared how NSS students had helped generate funds for various social initiatives while inculcating a spirit of self-awareness and responsibility among the youth.

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