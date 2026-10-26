SCD Govt College alumni remember Sahir Ludhianvi

The alumni of SCD Government College gathered at their alma mater on Sunday to mark the 46th death anniversary of legendary poet Sahir Ludhianvi, whose progressive writings and immortal film songs continue to touch hearts across generations. He was also an alumnus of the college.

Floral tributes were offered to the commemorative plaque installed in the college in honor of its illustrious alumnus.

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Born in Ludhiana on March 8, 1921, Ludhianvi studied at the college in the early 1940s after completing his matriculation from the local Malwa School.

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Recalling his association with the institution, alumni Ravinder Vatsyan, PD Gupta, Brij Bhushan Goyal and Baldev Baghi shared memories of Ludhianvi’s visit during the college’s golden jubilee celebrations in November 1970.

Principal Gursharanjit Singh Sandhu, also an alumnus, thanked alumni for remembering the iconic poet. Appreciating the college’s recognition of its distinguished alumnus through the naming of its main auditorium as Sahir Auditorium and its botanical park as Gulistan-e-Sahir, the alumni expressed regret that Ludhiana had yet to establish a lasting cultural institution worthy of its celebrated son.

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The alumni said that by choosing Ludhianvi as his poetic surname, Sahir gave his native city a place of honour in the literary consciousness of the country.

Noted Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill highlighted Ludhianvi’s contribution to Hindi film music. He said the poet transformed the very approach to writing film songs by establishing that lyrics need not remain mere rhyming lines fitted to a tune, and could possess literary depth, poetic beauty and intellectual substance.