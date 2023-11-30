Schedule issued for District Bar Association elections

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 29

Returning Officer Gurpreet Singh Arora today issued the poll schedule for the annual elections of the District Bar Association (DBA), the biggest lawyers’ body in northern India.

Divulging the details, the RO said that aspiring candidates can file the nominations from December 1 to December 4 for the annual elections, scheduled to be held on December 15.

Nominations could be withdrawn by December 5 and scrutiny of nomination papers would be conducted on December 6. The final list of candidates would be displayed on the notice board the same day.

Polling would be held on December 15 from 9 am to 5 pm, with a break for from 1 pm to 1.30 pm.

The counting of ballots for all the posts except the six posts of executive members would be done on the same day, and results will be declared thereafter. Counting of ballots for the posts of executive members would be undertaken on December 16. This arrangement has been made for the first time in DBA’s history, the reason being that the counting of votes for executive members’ posts generally gets very late in the night.