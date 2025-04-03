Scholar emphasises role of education for climate-resilient farming in state

A senior sustainability consultant from a Nuffield Farming Institution in the United Kingdom, who is conducting research with global academia, farmers and industry stakeholders on climate-resilient dairy systems in Punjab, recently visited Kotli village near Doraha.

Hattie McFadzean explored climate-resilient farming approaches and tried to understand farmers’ perceptions of the changing climate in Punjab. As part of her Nuffield Scholarship research, Hattie is travelling globally, gaining insights into international farming systems, to enhance agricultural practices in the UK. The Nuffield scholars’ research is particularly focused on adaptation practices for heat stress, drought tolerance, extreme weather conditions and supply chain instability.

Talking to this correspondent, Hattie shared that she explored the specific climate trends impacting the region, including a notable increase in the minimum temperatures, which may disrupt crop development. She said local farmers were highly concerned about the shifting weather patterns. She found the farmers grappling with erratic weather patterns such as prolonged dry spells and intense rainfall, where it was not just these extreme events but the unpredictability itself that posed the greatest challenge. “The impact of these challenges was starkly illustrated by the 15 per cent reduction in wheat production in March 2022, which was attributed to unfavourable climatic conditions throughout the growing season,” the scholar added.

“The key takeaway from my discussion with the famers was the necessity for a shift in farmers’ mindsets, enabling them to make informed decisions that account for both short-term weather fluctuations and long-term climate variability. Overall, my visit provided a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by farmers in Punjab and the crucial role of research and education in supporting their adaptation to a changing climate,” shared Hattie.

She thanked the member of Global Farmer Network Consultant, Dr PPS Pangli, and agriculture consultant Malwinder Singh Malhi, for facilitating her visit, helping her connect with knowledgeable academia and industry professionals, apart from making her farm visits possible. “The academia highlighted an important initiative aimed at discouraging farmers from burning weeds —an approach that enhances soil health and biological activity, which is particularly crucial given the increasing unpredictability of weather and climate patterns,” the scholar shared. She appreciated the efforts of Punjab Agriculture University which she observed was actively engaged in research and education to support farmers in adapting to the change.

Hattie McFadzean is a recipient of the 2024 Nuffield Farming Scholarship. She works as a senior sustainability consultant, specialising in calculating life cycle analyses for farms and farm groups. Her work involves helping farmers achieve net zero emissions and understand the link between emissions intensity and cost effectiveness. She is passionate about combining climate science with agriculture and the environment.