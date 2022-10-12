Scholarship test conducted

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The ATSE’22 scholarship test was held at GGN Public School, Rose Garden, for the students of classes V to XI. At least 1,000 students registered for and took the test. Toppers from each class will get a 100 per cent scholarship and a tab as winning prizes. Gunmeet Kaur, the school principal, appreciated the initiative and congratulated the organisers.

Students bring laurels in mun

Students of Amrit Indo Canadian Academy showcased their talents in the Model United Nations (MUN) held recently at Peace Public School, Ludhiana. Twelve schools had participated in various events. Shagunjot Kaur, Bavanjeet Kaur and Harshita, students of Class XII from the academy, got the first position in the best delegation category. School principal Jaskiran Kaur congratulated the students on their achievement.

Int’l Girl Child Day commemorated

Celebrations on the occasion of International Girl Child Day were held at Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School. Students of Class VIII shed light on the importance of the day. Students made posters on girl child safety and read poetry about the acceptance of having a girl child. On the occasion, school principal Manisha Gangwar said a respectful behavior towards the girl child increases her self-confidence, which helps her move ahead in life.

Lecture on Career Planning held

GTB National College, Dakha, organised a lecture on ‘How to appear for an interview’. Principal Dr Avtar Singh said, “The purpose of conducting the lecture was to prepare college students so that they might find a career easily.” On the occasion, Navdeep Singh, deputy executive officer of DBEE, Ludhiana, gave a presentation on placements in various public and private sectors. During his presentation, he introduced various topics on personality development and career planning, such as LinkedIn jobs, freelance writing, etc. The college is also going to organise a job fair on October 21 with the same agenda in view.