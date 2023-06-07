School bus drivers protest at RTA office in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 6

School bus operators staged a protest outside the RTA office in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The protesters expressed dissatisfaction over prolonged delay in receiving fitness certificates and registration certificates for their vehicles.

Inderjit Singh Ricky, president, School Bus Operator Welfare Association, said the RTA office had failed to address various long-standing problems faced by them.

“Our persistent demand of timely issuance of fitness certificates has been consistently ignored by the department. They don’t have adequate number of officials to handle the workload,” Ricky said.

Several vehicles that were purchased a few years ago still have pending registration certificates at the office, he added.

“Instead of giving us original registration certificates, an official recently instructed us to undergo a legal process to obtain the duplicate copies. Why should we be forced to apply for duplicate certificates when the original ones have never been provided to us?” he said.

The protesters also raised concerns over the delay in implementing a refresher course for heavy transport vehicle drivers seeking renewal of licenses. The operators pressed upon the need for a prompt resolution to matters relating to vehicle modifications to avoid inconvenience.

They emphasised the importance of streamlining the process of obtaining necessary documents at the RTA office. The protesters submitted a memorandum of demands to the DC office.

After being assured that a meeting would soon be fixed with the Transport Secretary, the protesters ended their protest.