School buses challaned in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

Under the Safe School Vahan Policy, a joint team of the District Child Protection Unit, Police Department, Education Department and the Transport Department inspected school buses of BCM School and RS Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, today. Challans were issued against the buses that were found violating the norms of the policy.

Motor Vehicle Inspector Naresh Kaler told the school bus drivers that those violating the rules of the Safe School Vahan Policy would be dealt with strictly.

Rashmi, District Child Protection Officer, said the challans were issued against four school vehicles today. She said such surprise inspections of school vehicles would continue.