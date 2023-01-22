School education standard in dire straits in Ludhiana district, says annual report

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 21

The annual ASER report has found that school education standard is in dire straits and only a bit better than state average in the district.

Upgrading school education We are in the process of upgrading the standard of school education. Several new schemes and initiatives have been put in place to raise the standards of the state’s government schools. Varinder Kumar Sharma, Director General School Education

The Annual Status of Education Report-2022 (ASER) has highlighted poor standard of learning and enrolment in government schools in the state’s largest district. The enrollment figures of Ludhiana were found to be less than the state average.

According to ASER-2022, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, almost half of the students in standards 3 to 8 of government schools were unable to read standard 2 textbooks, and could not do subtraction and division sums.

The report, which provides representative estimates of enrolment status of children aged 3-16 and the basic reading and arithmetic levels of children aged 5-16 at the national, state and district levels, revealed that 51.8 per cent children aged 6 to 14 years had been enrolled in government schools while 0.3 per cent children in the same age group had not even been enrolled in any school in the district.

Highlighting learning levels, the report said 48 per cent students in standards 3 to 5 were unable to read standard 2 textbooks while 45.3 per cent of such children could not even do subtraction in the district.

Among students of standards 6 to 8, the report mentioned that 16.9 per cent children were unable to read standard 2 textbooks while 53.2 per cent students in these classes could not even do division sums.

This was much poor than the state average, which put 58.8 per cent children aged 6 to 14 years enrolled in government schools, 0.7 per cent children in the same age group not enrolled in the schools, 50 per cent students of standards 3 to 5 able to read standard 2 textbooks, 58.4 per cent such students could do subtraction, 79.6 per cent children in standards 6 to 8 could read standard 2 textbooks and 46.9 per cent such children could do division sums.