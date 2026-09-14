School friend cheats man of Rs 10 lakh with fake Punjab Police job promise

A school friend allegedly cheated a man of Rs 10 lakh by promising to get him a job in the Punjab Police. The accused allegedly handed over a sealed parcel, claiming it contained an official police belt as part of the recruitment process. When the victim opened the parcel, he was shocked to find a brick and fake recruitment-related documents inside. “Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Ludhiana” was written on the parcel.

The incident has exposed yet another case of employment fraud carried out in the name of government jobs. The accused, a golgappa seller who owns a cart in Samrala, has been arrested.

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Khanna SSP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said the police arrested the accused on Sunday and launched an investigation to ascertain whether he had duped others using a similar modus operandi.

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Fake Punjab Police identity card

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Complainant Amaninder Singh, a resident of Hario Kalan village in Samrala, told the police that accused Gobind was his schoolmate when they were studying in Class X in 2013. The two had remained friends since their school days.

“We started visiting each other’s houses as we were friends. I left school after completing Class XII and enrolled in a computer course in Samrala. In 2023, I went to Dubai, where I worked for about two years. I returned in 2025,” the complainant said.

In March 2025, Gobind allegedly told Amaninder that he knew a person who could get candidates recruited as head constables in the Punjab Police and demanded Rs 10 lakh for the job.

“After consulting my family, I struck a deal with Gobind, who promised to get me recruited in the Police Department. Initially, he took Rs 4,000 for preparing my recruitment papers. Later, I paid the remaining amount in instalments. I mortgaged gold ornaments to arrange the entire amount,” the complainant said.

Amaninder further alleged that Gobind took his Class X and XII certificates, SC certificate and birth certificate and gave him a handwritten receipt bearing his signature.

“When I asked Gobind about the recruitment, he kept making excuses,” he said.

The complainant alleged that Gobind visited his house in 2025 and handed him a parcel wrapped in tape. He told Amaninder not to open it, claiming it contained a police belt. Gobind also allegedly handed over a Punjab Police identity card bearing Amaninder’s photograph and a stamp, besides showing him a khaki-coloured uniform comprising a shirt and trousers. He told the complainant that the items would be handed over to him after his recruitment.

“After a few days, I opened the parcel given to me by Gobind. I was shocked to find a brick packed inside along with some papers related to the recruitment. I asked the accused to return my money, but he started avoiding me and also issued threats. I then filed a police complaint, which led to his arrest,” Amaninder said.

SSP Dr Ahluwalia said the police had initiated a probe to ascertain who had printed the fake police identity card, affixed the stamp and got the uniform stitched. The police are also investigating whether the accused had targeted other people using the same modus operandi.