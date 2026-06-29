School head found murdered at Ludhiana village, son alleges attack by 2 intruders

A private school head was found murdered at Jandiali village in Ludhiana's Jamalpur area late on Sunday night, officials said on Monday.

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A sharp injury mark was found on the neck of the deceased.

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The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal, who ran a school from his residence.

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According to his son, Yuvi, two men entered their house late at night and held him and his father hostage before assaulting them. He alleged that the attackers later struck his father with a sharp weapon, resulting in his death.

After the incident, Yuvi raised an alarm, following which local residents reached the spot and informed the police.

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He said his father was a lawyer and also ran an educational institution, Dhaliwal School, from their house, offering education up to Class 8.

On receiving information about the incident, police from Jamalpur police station and CIA staff rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

The deceased's wife was not at home at the time of the incident as she had gone out of state to appear for law examinations. A post-mortem examination will be conducted after her return.

ACP Inderjit Singh Boparai said evidence was being collected from the crime scene and footage from nearby CCTV cameras was being examined to establish the motive and identify the accused.