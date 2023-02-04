School head ‘usurps’ students’ exam fees, minister orders probe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 3

School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains ordered a probe on Friday against Rashpal Singh, the former in-charge of Government High School Phullanwal, for allegedly not depositing the board exam fees collected from the students of Class 10.

In an order to Principal Secretary, School Education, the minister said there were 102 students in Class 10 of the school. Each student had deposited Rs 1,200 as board exam fee to school in-charge Rashpal Singh (now transferred), but the latter had allegedly failed to transfer the money to the Punjab School Education Board, following which the board imposed a late fee fine of Rs 4,000 on each student.

The Minister said on getting the fine notice, the parents of the students were disturbed as they had already paid the fees of their wards on time.

To help the students, the teachers of the school had collectively contributed and paid the board fees along with a fine for each student, to enable them to become eligible for the exams.

The teachers had also accused the school head of causing problems for them.

Bains has asked the Principal Secretary to conduct an investigation into the incident and take action against the guilty, besides recovering the amount from the suspect and pay it back to teachers.