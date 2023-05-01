‘School health initiative’ held by DMCH doctors

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 30

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital organised the ‘DMCH School Health Initiative’ for teachers of non-funded private schools.

Dr Bishav Mohan, medical superintendent, Hero DMCH Heart Institute, led the team in organising the programme.

The objective of the programme was to educate teacher volunteers about the ailments and issues that kids might experience so that a significant health condition can be discovered early.

Volunteer instructors from 43 district schools took part in the programme. These instructors would train and sensitise their colleagues as well.

Teachers have a significant effect on the lives of their students, and the programme would assist teachers in becoming more efficient in diagnosing any underlying issues that might afflict their pupils, Dr Mohan said.

The programme included doctors from several departments. Dr Anurag Chaudhary, head, Department of SPM, presented an ‘Innovative school health model’ and Dr Atul Mishra, head, Department of Surgery, presented on the topic, ‘First aid in injuries’.

The teachers who participated in the workshop also asked questions during an interactive session.