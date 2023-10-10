School holds session on National Education Policy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 9

Guru Nanak Public School organised a session for faculty members, addressing key provisions and implications of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, here, today.

Raymond Fernandes, Chief Academic Officer, Singhania Group, Mumbai ,was the resource person for the session.

The event provided an overview of the NEP, which represents a paradigm shift in education policy, and the teachers had the opportunity to engage in a thought-provoking dialogue about the potential benefits and challenges associated with this policy.

Distinguished educators provided an insight on the NEP, its core principles, objectives, implementation progress, challenges, and the vision for the future of education.

#Mumbai