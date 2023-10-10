School holds session on National Education Policy

Ludhiana, October 9
Guru Nanak Public School organised a session for faculty members, addressing key provisions and implications of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, here, today.
Raymond Fernandes, Chief Academic Officer, Singhania Group, Mumbai ,was the resource person for the session.
The event provided an overview of the NEP, which represents a paradigm shift in education policy, and the teachers had the opportunity to engage in a thought-provoking dialogue about the potential benefits and challenges associated with this policy.
Distinguished educators provided an insight on the NEP, its core principles, objectives, implementation progress, challenges, and the vision for the future of education.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas
PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter
The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...
Huge fire at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower
Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...
18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh
The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...