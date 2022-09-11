School kabaddi competition

Ludhiana, September 10
Students of Shri Harkrishan Sahib Public School, Daba Road, secured positions in the inter-school zonal circle style kabaddi competition organised by the PSEB at Government Middle School, Lalton Kalan. In the boys U-14 and U-17 categories, students clinched top honours. In the U-17 section, they got the better of their opponents from Teja Singh Suatantar Memorial School and in the U-14 group, they outperformed Baba Mukand Senior Secondary School, Daba Road, to romp home as champions. Both winning teams qualified for district-level kabaddi tournament.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms
MHA shifts case to SFIO
Sidhu Moosewala killing: On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border
Mundi and his two aides — Kapil Pandit and Rajinder, alias J...
Worker killed, 20 others injured, 3 missing after fire at chemical factory in Gujarat’s Surat
Fire tenders took nearly two hours to bring the blaze under ...