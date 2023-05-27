school notes

Ludhiana: BCM Arya International commemorated ‘Family Day’ on May 26 for the parents of EY-1. The family members performed on the theme ‘Old Classics’ in which they showcased their talents. The celebrations began with the customary lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Rama Munjal, who was the chief guest on the occasion. School president Suresh Munjal appreciated the efforts of organisers.
