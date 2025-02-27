DT
PT
Ludhiana

school notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:05 AM Feb 27, 2025 IST
The Shri Ram Universal School

Ludhiana: The much-anticipated event, ‘Lit Odyssey’, unfolded as a grand literary celebration at The Shri Ram Universal School, Ludhiana, bringing together authors, students, and book lovers for an immersive experience. The event was graced by renowned author Kevin Missal, who attended as the chief guest, along with distinguished writers Dr Seema and Dr Kavita, making it an inspiring platform for literary discussions and interactions. A key highlight of the event was the physical launch of Tales Casket, a collection of exceptional student stories, marking a significant milestone for budding writers. The book fair, featuring a diverse range of literary works, was a hub of excitement, drawing avid readers of all ages. Attendees also had the unique opportunity to engage in live interactions with authors, gaining insights into their creative journeys. Principal Dr Navneet Kaur lauded the initiative, emphasising the importance of literature in shaping young minds. The ‘Lit Odyssey’ proved to be a resounding success, leaving a lasting impact on all those who attended.

