School notes: Bhartiya Vidya Mandir

Ludhiana: Bharat Vikas Parishad, Rishi Nagar, organised a quiz contest "Bharat Ko Jano". Students of various reputed schools of the city participated in this quiz under Junior and Senior categories. In senior category studious scholars of BVM (USN), Meenakshi Narula and Jivitesh Malik (Class VIII) bagged the second position. Principal Ranju Mangal congratulated the winners on their dazzling achievement and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.
DAV, Pakhowal Road
DAV, Pakhowal Road, organised DAV'ians Cluster Level Tournament on its campus yesterday. Around 200 budding DAVians participated. Principal Dr Bhullar welcomed the officials, technical experts and students. Competitons included basketball, hockey, kabaddi, wrestling, boxing and yoga, wherein the participants showcased their strength and stamina.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...