School notes: Bhartiya Vidya Mandir

Ludhiana: Bharat Vikas Parishad, Rishi Nagar, organised a quiz contest "Bharat Ko Jano". Students of various reputed schools of the city participated in this quiz under Junior and Senior categories. In senior category studious scholars of BVM (USN), Meenakshi Narula and Jivitesh Malik (Class VIII) bagged the second position. Principal Ranju Mangal congratulated the winners on their dazzling achievement and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.

DAV, Pakhowal Road

DAV, Pakhowal Road, organised DAV'ians Cluster Level Tournament on its campus yesterday. Around 200 budding DAVians participated. Principal Dr Bhullar welcomed the officials, technical experts and students. Competitons included basketball, hockey, kabaddi, wrestling, boxing and yoga, wherein the participants showcased their strength and stamina.

