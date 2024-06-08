School notes: BVM, Udham Singh nagar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: With a mission to inspire and equip the next generation of environmental stewards, BVM (USN) observed World Environment Day with enthusiasm. This year’s theme is ‘Land restoration,desertification and drought resilience’. It’s tied in with bringing back healthy land, keeping deserts from spreading and managing water shortage. Trees, healthy soil and clean water are imperative for a healthy planet. Navneet (PRT) highlighted the importance of protecting the environment and raised awareness about conservation through supportive actions.

BCM SCHOOL, Pakhowal Road

A comprehensive CBSE workshop on ‘Learning Outcomes and Pedagogy’ was successfully organised at BCM School, Pakhowal Road. The workshop aimed to enhance the teaching skills and methodologies of the educators, aligning them with the latest educational standards and practices. Resource persons for the workshop were Dr Vandana Shahi, principal, BCM School Basant Avenue, and Gurbhej Singh Nagi, principal, Guru Nanak Public School. Their sessions provided insights into effective teaching strategies and the importance of clear learning outcomes in the educational process. In his address, Principal Rakesh Kumar Sharma shared his thoughts on the significance of continuous professional development for teachers.

