School notes: BVM, Udham Singh nagar

Ludhiana: With a mission to inspire and equip the next generation of environmental stewards, BVM (USN) observed World Environment Day with enthusiasm. This year’s theme is ‘Land restoration,desertification and drought resilience’. It’s tied in with bringing back healthy land, keeping deserts from spreading and managing water shortage. Trees, healthy soil and clean water are imperative for a healthy planet. Navneet (PRT) highlighted the importance of protecting the environment and raised awareness about conservation through supportive actions.
BCM SCHOOL, Pakhowal Road
A comprehensive CBSE workshop on ‘Learning Outcomes and Pedagogy’ was successfully organised at BCM School, Pakhowal Road. The workshop aimed to enhance the teaching skills and methodologies of the educators, aligning them with the latest educational standards and practices. Resource persons for the workshop were Dr Vandana Shahi, principal, BCM School Basant Avenue, and Gurbhej Singh Nagi, principal, Guru Nanak Public School. Their sessions provided insights into effective teaching strategies and the importance of clear learning outcomes in the educational process. In his address, Principal Rakesh Kumar Sharma shared his thoughts on the significance of continuous professional development for teachers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...
Congress leaders begin deliberations on Lok Sabha poll results at CWC meet
The issue whether Rahul Gandhi should take over as leader of...
3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...
Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88
Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...
Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...