School notes: Conservation day at BCM School

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of the primary wing of the BCM School, Basant Avenue, presented a nukkad natak to observe World Nature Conservation Day. The play emphasised the need for conservation of natural resources and sustainable living. Headmistress Shilpi Gurtu applauded the students for their energetic rendition. “We all should take small steps to bring a positive change in the environment,” Principal Vandana Shahi said. TNS

BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar

Amid the ongoing celebrations of Van Mahotsav, Students from the Primary Community Service Club of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, participated in a plantation drive held in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana. The civic body has taken up the initiative to plant one million saplings across the city. Students were told about their role in the protection of the environment and the interconnectedness between nature and human life. TNS

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road

DAV Public School at Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana organised a poster making/slogan writing competition for students of Class IX and Class X to celebrate the Van Mahotsav. Academic Supervisor Gopal Das Thakur said the objective behind these competitions was to spread awareness on the need for afforestation. TNS

Jesus’ Sacred Heart School

Jesus’ Sacred Heart School, DX-1, South City, Ludhiana, held class presentations for students of Grade I-III to develop oratory skills among students. Grade I students gave presentations on oceans and aquatic life. Students of Grade II told the audience about sun, galaxy, formation of clouds, importance of sleep, water microbiology, etc while students of Grade III presented experiments.