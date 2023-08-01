School notes: Conservation day at BCM School

Ludhiana: Students of the primary wing of the BCM School, Basant Avenue, presented a nukkad natak to observe World Nature Conservation Day. The play emphasised the need for conservation of natural resources and sustainable living. Headmistress Shilpi Gurtu applauded the students for their energetic rendition. “We all should take small steps to bring a positive change in the environment,” Principal Vandana Shahi said. TNS
BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar
Amid the ongoing celebrations of Van Mahotsav, Students from the Primary Community Service Club of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, participated in a plantation drive held in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana. The civic body has taken up the initiative to plant one million saplings across the city. Students were told about their role in the protection of the environment and the interconnectedness between nature and human life. TNS
DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road
DAV Public School at Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana organised a poster making/slogan writing competition for students of Class IX and Class X to celebrate the Van Mahotsav. Academic Supervisor Gopal Das Thakur said the objective behind these competitions was to spread awareness on the need for afforestation. TNS
Jesus’ Sacred Heart School
Jesus’ Sacred Heart School, DX-1, South City, Ludhiana, held class presentations for students of Grade I-III to develop oratory skills among students. Grade I students gave presentations on oceans and aquatic life. Students of Grade II told the audience about sun, galaxy, formation of clouds, importance of sleep, water microbiology, etc while students of Grade III presented experiments.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha
Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...