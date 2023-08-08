 School notes: DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road : The Tribune India

School notes: DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road

Gauravdeep Singh during his session at DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana. Tribune photo



Ludhiana: Students from Class X to Class XII of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, attended a session on ‘How to be successful in life’ by Gauravdeep Singh. He is a motivational speaker, social entrepreneur, poet and founder & chairman of the ‘Initiators of Change’ organisation. He emphasised on developing leadership qualities and life skills to lead a rich and purposeful life.

Spring Dale’s 42nd Foundation Day

Students and staff of Spring Dale celebrated the institution’s 42nd Foundation Day with great zest and fervour. Chairperson Avinash Kaur Walia presided over as the chief guest. Students presented a plethora of cultural programmes, including Shabad gayan, a group song, patriotic dance depicting the life of Rani Laxmibai, Gidha and Bhangra. The chairperson advised the students to strive hard to develop their skills and become lifelong learners. School president Sukhdev Singh appreciated the students for their efforts to make the event graceful.

BCM School, Chandigarh road

Students from Class VI to Class VIII of BCM School, Chandigarh road, Ludhiana, were told about separating, reducing, reusing, recycling and composting waste safely with the help of videos and a presentation. They were further told about the amount of solid waste in countries like India, Japan and Nigeria. Later, students of Class VI made ‘papier mâché’ from waste papers while Class VII students tried their hands at making things from waste material and objects. Students of Class VIII exhibited their knowledge on the subject during a ‘PPT Making Competition’.

Nankana Sahib School, Gill Road

Sahibveer Singh, a student of Class X at Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, Ludhiana, finished second in the National Level Gatka Competition. Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee had recently organised the contest at Panipat. The event was dedicated to ‘Meeri Peeri Shastra Dharma Diwas’ and the 300th birth anniversary of Baba Jassa Singh Ramgarhia. Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich congratulated Sahibveer and said it was a matter of great pride that he was honing his skills in the rich Sikh martial art.

‘One Child One Plant’ drive

The NCC and NSS units of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, organised a ‘One Child One Plant’ drive under the supervision of Madan Lal Sharma and Pooja Veshishtha, Associate NCC Officer, and Rajesh Sharma, NSS programme officer. Environmentalist Principal Satwant Kaur Bhullar appreciated the NSS and NCC team for their active participation and the school for supporting the ‘green’ initiative.

BCM students bring laurels

Students of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, brought laurels to the school by winning prizes in various inter-school competitions. Nandini and Ravnoor of Class XII bagged second prize in the ‘Witblox Young Inventor’ category in the national-level TechManthan organised by BCM Arya Model School. At the same event, Gaurav of Class VIII I and Charis of Class VIII J also secured second position in the ‘Space Scouts’ competition.

At the patriotic song competition organised under the Hubs of Learning, a team of BCM students won second prize while Nandika bagged second prize in category of Punjabi at the inter-school declamation contest organised by GGN Public School, Ludhiana. BCM students also secured top positions in Decorus Art Festival by DCM Presidency School, Ludhiana.

Navya of Class IV ranked second in Mosaic Art while Stuti Mahajan of Class VI was third in Coaster Making. Aradhya of Class IX bagged third position in Quilling Art and Saumya and Nancy of Class XI bagged third prize in Lippan Art. Yakshit Sharma of Class II and Panshul Sharma of Class VI bagged third positions in Open State Judo tournament held at Guru Nanak stadium and got selected for the national level.

Science seminar at Darshan Academy

To promote scientific curiosity and critical thinking among students, a science Seminar was organised for the students of Class IX to Class XII at Darshan Academy, Ludhiana. Students also gave presentations on diverse topics like innovation for a sustainable future, plastic management, ICT in quality science education, ancient Indian scientific knowledge and its relevance in modern times and perspectives of science technology and society. Among Class X students, Japman Kaur, Aanchal and Ramnik Ambasht stood first, second and third, respectively. Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh appreciated students for their efforts and awarded the winners.

