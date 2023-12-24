School notes: DAV Public school, Pakhowal road

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The students of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, showcased exceptional talent by achieving remarkable success in the prestigious “Ramanujan Maths Fest Inter-School Competition”, hosted by the DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, on December 22. The students proved their mettle by participating in various events, earning accolades and recognition. Principal Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar congratulated the students and teachers for their achievements.

Jesus sacred heart School

The joy of Christmas came alive at Jesus Sacred Heart School, South City, Ludhiana, as it hosted a festive Christmas carnival on its campus. The carnival featured a plethora of activities, including a thrilling haunted house, exciting fun games, delightful food stalls, a captivating selfie corner, creative tattoo making, and musical chairs. The highlight of the day was the eagerly anticipated lucky draw, adding an element of excitement for the attendees. Parents and students alike expressed their delight at the well-organised and enjoyable event.

Guru nanak international school

The pre-primary wing of Guru Nanak International School, Model Town, celebrated Christmas with gaiety and fervour on December 23. A Christmas tree was set up. The whole wing was decorated with bells, stars, balloons and buntings. The tiny tots looked adorable dressed as fairies and Santas. They sang, danced and enjoyed the Christmas atmophere. Students sang Christmas carols, played various games and relished the chocolates given to them by Santa Claus.

GSSS, Bhogiwal

Continuing their earlier endeavor to update students about the functioning of the police department, authorities at Government Senior Secondary School Bhogiwal village of Ahmedgarh subdivision, facilitated over 100 students of various classes visit various police stations and administrative offices of the Police Department. A student, Komal Sharma, was offered to act as the SSP for a day.

Nankana sahib public school

To hone the oratory skills of students, Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, Ludhiana, organised an English declamation competition for the students of classes 6 to 12. The students expressed their views on ‘tough times never last, tough people do’,’ winners never quit, quitters never win’, ‘feminism and media representations’, ‘artificial intelligence: the new normal, unrest among students’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. They kept the audience engaged through their logical views expressed with confidence.