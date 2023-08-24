School notes: Declamation contest at Green Grove

Tribune News Service

Doraha: Students of Green Grove Public School participated in an inter-house declamation competition in English under Category II on Wednesday. Ekam Singh of Class III A from Tagore house bagged the first prize. Ravneet Kaur of Class IV D from Gandhi house stood second while Japdeep Singh of Class V A from Tagore house secured the third position in the competition. OC

Kundan Vidya Mandir Sr Sec School

Ludhiana: To commemorate three years of the New Education Policy (NEP), Kundan Vidya Mandir (KVM) Senior Secondary School held an event to showcase the initiatives taken by the school for implementing the NEP-2020. Addressing the media, Principal and Academics Director AP Sharma, said that the NEP-2020 emphasised on education being a tool for achieving social equality to promote national development.

He said, “Along with the adoption of 5+3+3+4 formula for classes, the school is now emphasising on skill development. As part of making students aware about their local traditions, customs and languages, Kundan Vidya Mandir has launched ‘My Punjab 2041 - Saada Punjab Pyaara Punjab” project.”

An awareness rally and a ‘Daadi Naani Di Rasoi’ was organised to make students aware about the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. A project was also launched to promote entrepreneurship and innovation, under which a School Innovation Council has been established by the Ministry of Education. The school has also been awarded as a ‘Money Smart School’. TNS

Kahani Fest at BCM Arya

Ludhiana: In a stunning showcase of talent and boundless creativity, approximately 1,200 students from Class I to Class III of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, took part in ‘PITARA - A Treasure of Short Stories’. In a captivating story dramatization event, students breathed life into characters and narratives, captivating the audience’s hearts and minds. The event aimed to cultivate essential 21st-century skills – creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, adaptability, and communication – among the budding learners. The selected stories, meticulously chosen to resonate with each age group, offered students an immersive journey into the enchanting realm of storytelling. Through their performances, these young talents demonstrated the remarkable power of experiential learning, showcasing their abilities beyond traditional classroom settings.

Guru Nanak Model School, Doraha

Doraha: The traditional festival of Teej was celebrated with great fervour on the premises of Guru Nanak Model School, Doraha. The school was decorated with colourful pandals and a Punjabi culture corner was also set up the campus. Girl students came dressed in vibrant colours while tiny tots presented artefacts on Punjabi culture, exhibiting glimpses of Trinjan, Punjabi rasoi, akhara, etc. Students celebrated the spirit of Teej with various performances on the stage. Girls from Class III to Class XII enthralled the audience with their dance performances while students from Class VI to Class VIII sung folk songs. Girl students of Class IX and Class X recited ‘boliyan’. Jasleen Kaur, Tanmeet Kaur, Rangat Kaur, Manreet Kaur, Arveer Kaur and Manjot Kaur were honoured with the Miss Teej title. School President Roop Brar, Principal DP Thakur and other committee members lauded the efforts of the staff and the students. OC