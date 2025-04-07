School notes: MGM Public School

Recognising the significance of mental and emotional well-being, MGM Public School, Dugri Phase-1, Ludhiana, has implemented a comprehensive stress management programme for its staff. The school's holistic approach to education prioritises not only academic excellence but also the development of emotional resilience and coping skills. The workshop was led by Principal Ranjana Kaushal, who shared practical strategies and techniques to manage stress and promote overall well-being. Director Gajjan Singh Thind stated, "This workshop is a testament to our commitment to providing a supportive and nurturing environment where teachers can thrive academically and personally."

Sant Isher Singh Ji Memorial School

Sant Isher Singh Ji Memorial Public School conducted a National Cadet Corps (NCC) recruitment drive for the 2025-26 academic session on Friday. The recruitment process was carried out under the supervision of the 19 Punjab Battalion (19PB), with support from the school's physical education department and NCC officials. Several students participated in the recruitment drive, out of which approximately 33 were selected and informed about the objectives and benefits of becoming a part of the NCC. On this occasion, students were educated on key aspects of the NCC such as physical fitness, leadership skills, national service, and discipline. During the recruitment process, students underwent physical tests, mental challenges, and team-building activities. After the assessments, the successful candidates were selected and invited to participate in NCC training. The event was graced by the presence of 19PB Battalion officials, Subedar Rakesh Kumar and Havildar Parmeshar Singh, who motivated the candidates. CTO Ravi Sharma also addressed the students, highlighting the importance of living a disciplined life as NCC cadets.