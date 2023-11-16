School notes: Sansthapak divas

Shri Atma Nand Jain School Committee organized "Sansthapak Divas and Vallabh Darbar" on Wednesday to celebrate the 154th birth anniversary of Punjab Kesari Jain Acharya Shrimad Vijay Vallabh Surishwar and the foundation day of the committee with the support and blessings of Shree Rishabh Chandra Vijay and Dharambodhi Vijay. The chief guest spoke of the place and importance of ‘guru- a teacher’ in our life. He made students aware of the history, culture and tradition of Punjab. — TNS

Vidyarthi vigyan manthan test

Proving their worth in academics, three students of Nankana Sahib Public School Gill Park, Ludhiana, have been selected for the state-level camp after they successfully cleared Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan test. It was an online test conducted by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. As many as 66 students from Class 6 to 12 from NSPS participated in the Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan test conducted on October 29. The three students selected for the state level camp are Gurnoor Kaur Dhindsa of plus one Non-Medical, Anupreet Kaur and Harman Singh both from VI class.

College notes

Nukkad Natak

Ludhiana: Buddy Cell of Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana organised a ‘Nukkad Natak and Anti-Drug Awareness Rally’ to pay tribute to Kartar Singh Sarabha. Dr Sukhwinder Singh, nodal officer of the Buddy Cell and Dr Jaya Batra and Shubham Baluni, senior buddy teachers were the overall organisers of the event. Dr Tripta performed anti-drug pledge swear-in ceremony to buddies. Members of the Buddy Cell performed nukkad natak based on the theme of “drug and its ill effects”. Dr Satwant Kaur, officiating principal of the college flagged off the rally.

Martyr remembered

Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana organised an event in memory of the martyrdom day of Kartar Singh Sarabha. In this event Shubam Aggarwal, ADCP and Jasroop Kaur Batth ACP were the chief guests. Various set of activities have been taken by the campus like a video was played on the journey of the life of Kartar Singh Sarabha and presentations were shown through smart boards in all the classes where students were given insight into the life of the great warrior of Indian freedom history.

Logical Problem Solving Workshop

The post-graduate department of computer science of Arya College organised 32 -hours training workshop on mastering in logical building and debugging in computer programming for the second and third-year students of BCA . The main purpose of this training workshop was to provide extra knowledge apart from their syllabus and to make them ready for the market. Throughout this training workshop, the students learnt new tips and tricks to solve the logical problems, principal Dr Suksham Ahluwali said.