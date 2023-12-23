School notes: St Xavier Playway School

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Christmas was celebrated at St Xavier Playway School, Civil Lines, today with gaiety and fervour. The whole school was colourfully decorated. Children were decked up in vibrant colours, many as Santa Claus and fairies. Fun games like balloon bursting, musical chairs, colour recognition game and one-minute show were organised, to the merriment of children. Children danced to the tunes of Christmas carols. A teacher dressed like Santa Claus distributed sweets and gifts among children. A cake was cut by S Chopra, principal, while Manu Chopra, director, threw light on the significance of Christmas and the life of Jesus Christ.

Spring Dale Public School

Spring Dale Public School celebrated Christmas with great pomp and show. There was a festive aura on the campus, with the tiny tots of kindergarten arriving dressed as Santa Claus, fairies and reindeers. The school organised fun games and a dance party. A ‘Jingle Bell’ dance was appreciated by all present. The selfie corner was very popular spot at the celebration. In her message, chairperson Avinash Kaur Walia prayed for a joyous Christmas filled with love and laughter for everyone. She motivated the students to develop a secular ideology and respect all religions.

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, organised a career counselling session for Class 10 on December 22. Around 300 students received expert guidance from Rahat Malhotra, Manager Academics (Verbal) at Hitbullseye, an education consultancy. The resource person impressed on the students to explore opportunities available in different fields in India and abroad. He stressed the importance of choosing a suitable stream based on individual interests and expertise. Principal Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar said professional assistance would go a long way alleviating the burden of selecting a fruitful career. She expressed her gratitude to Malhotra for guiding the students.