School notes: St Xavier’s playway school

The 41st annual function of St Xavier’s Playway School was held on Thursday. The outgoing batch presented a colourful entertainment programme that included action-based patriotic act, caterpillar dance, future 2050 dance, national integration songs, etc. The anchor, Sahil Sahni, played interesting games with the audience and distributed gifts. Later, the prize distribution function was held by the chief guest Gaurav Bagga Khurana. TNS

College notes

Arya college

Ludhiana: The Library Society of Arya College organised a books exhibition for its students. Students got information about various recently published books and also selected books according to their interests to be bought by the college. The efforts of the library staff including Ashwani Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh, Ridhima, Smita Suyal and Satish Kumar made this exhibition a success.

Panjab university regional centre

A quiz on the ‘History of Laws during the British Rule’ was organised by Panjab University Regional Centre. It was held under the guidance of Aman Amrit Cheema, director of the regional campus. The event, convened by Dr Meera Nagpal, was organised into two rounds. Dr Nagpal said a total of 33 undergraduates participated in the preliminary round and there were four teams in the final round. Niranjan Kaur, Survi and Sneha Gupta from BALLB first year bagged the first position. Jesus Goyal, a law undergraduate, served as the quiz master.

Gndec school of architecture

GNDEC School of Architecture organised a one-day hands-on workshop on concrete in collaboration with a cement company at their plant at Focal Point. Students worked on different proportions of materials to prepare various grades of concrete. Concrete tests like slump tests, cone tests, setting time tests, etc, were also conducted by the students. Akanksha Sharma, head, School of Architecture, stressed on the significance of knowledge of materials for the students.

Shree atam vallabh jain college

Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College recently concluded a comprehensive five-day workshop titled ‘Upskill Knowledge on Financial Reporting Practices’, led by Dr Charanjit Kaur. The workshop aimed to deepen the participants’ understanding of various facets of financial reporting practices, thereby enhancing their proficiency in the field. The workshop featured sessions by Aashish Jindal, Avneet Singh and Sanjeev Singla.