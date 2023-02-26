School of pharma sciences bags overall trophy in sports meet

Ludhiana, February 25
Sahib Zada Yamin Hussain, student of School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Komalpreet Kaur, student of School of Law, were declared the best athletes in the boys’ and girls’ categories, respectively, in the 6th Annual Athletics Meet of CT University.
The School of Pharmaceutical Sciences bagged the overall trophy and School of Engineering secured the first runners-up position.
The School of Management Studies fetched the Sardararni Manjeet Kaur Memorial Trophy while School of Law won the best march past trophy.
Charanjit Singh Channi, Chancellor, CTU, Harpreet Singh, Vice-Chairman, and Dr Satish, officiating Vice-Chairman, inaugurated the meet jointly.
Dr Parvin Kumar, Director, Sports, proposed the vote of thanks and read out the annual report highlighting the achievements of university students during the current academic session.
