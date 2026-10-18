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Home / Ludhiana / School peon held for molesting 16-yr-old girl

School peon held for molesting 16-yr-old girl

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:48 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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The Tibba police have started a probe into the case. File
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An incident of molestation of a schoolgirl allegedly occurred in a school in Ludhiana. The suspect, the peon at school, allegedly forcibly grabbed a girl who was looking for a book in the teacher’s room of the school and made obscene advances towards her.

The police registered a case against the person, Prince Pal, on Friday and also arrested him. The complaint also alleged that he made a video of the 16-year-old student.

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While lodging the complaint at the Tibba police station, the girl’s mother stated that her 16-year-old daughter informed her that she needed a book at the school. She spoke to her class teacher about it, who asked her to collect the same from his office.

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According to the complaint, when the girl went to the teacher’s room to collect it, the peon also reached the place. While the victim was searching for the book, he forcibly grabbed her, pinned her against the wall and molested her.

The complainant alleged that they later came to know that the suspect had also made a video of the student.

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Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police registered a case against Prince under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Tibba police after taking the suspect into their custody, began further probe into the case.

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