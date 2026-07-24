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Home / Ludhiana / Pvt school principal booked for Rs 40L property fraud

Pvt school principal booked for Rs 40L property fraud

Earlier, she accused Mayor’s husband of sending obscene messages to her

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:24 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Passers-by rushed the victim to the DMCH, where doctors declared him dead. File
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The Daresi police on Wednesday registered an FIR against a private school principal, Kuldeep Verma, alleging a fraud of Rs 40 lakh. Earlier, the principal had accused Ravi Anand, husband of Mayor Inderjit Kaur, of sending obscene messages to her.

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The complainant in the case, parking contractor Micky Sahni, alleged that the principal took Rs 40 lakh from him in a property deal but did not hand it over to him. When she did not register the property despite repeated requests, Micky filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Police (CP).

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Meanwhile, Kuldeep Verma maintained that the allegations were false and she had given her statement to the police.

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Verma claimed that the FIR was filed to put pressure on her to withdraw the complaint she filed against the Mayor’s husband. She insists she won’t withdraw the complaint even if more FIRs were filed against her.

In his complaint, Micky said he had negotiated with Kuldeep Verma, principal, Little Champs Playway School, on the 400-sq-yard plot. He had paid her Rs 40 lakh. Over two years have passed and she has neither get registered the plot in his name nor returned the money.

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Micky said he filed a complaint with the CP, and subsequently, the police investigated the matter.

He said the principal also gave a statement to the police and later, the police registered the case.

Verma said the Mayor's husband sent her obscene messages and used abusive language over the phone. She forwarded the complaint to the police station, the CP, the DGP and the Human Rights Commission.

However, Mayor Inderjit Kaur had said let the police investigate the allegations of the principal, truth will prevail.

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