School student exhorts farmers to abstain from stubble burning

Lovleen Bains

Sahnewal, October 31

Aftab Fateh Singh, a student of Class XI of Mount International School, has been visiting farmers in Samrala, Sahnewal and Doraha blocks to convince them to adopt agri-machinery and shun stubble burning to save the environment. He educates farmers about different methods in which paddy straw can be managed.

He met villagers of Dhande, Khattran, Madpur, Ghulal, Lal Kalan, Begowal, Rampur etc. and urged them to adopt technology with which they can increase profits by lowering equipment and labour costs, reduce fuel, fertiliser and herbicide requirements, save water and improve soil health.

He also educated the farmers about the ill-effects of crop residue burning which he said has created an immense environmental and public health crisis. Making the farmers aware of the ill-effects of burning, he shared, “Burning deteriorates soil health and productivity, increases greenhouse gas emissions, increases the loss of water from the soil and wastes a valuable soil resource. The increased burning shall prove to be detrimental for the local as well as global health.” He urged the farmers to manage straw smartly rather than thinking in terms of setting it to fire.

Chairman of the school Vishal Garg and Principal Daljit Kaur Bhangu congratulated him for his initiative.