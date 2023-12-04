School timings changed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 3

Providing a major relief to both, teachers and students, the state government has announced a change in the timings of government schools tomorrow onwards.

As per the latest directions, the schools will now start at 9.30 am and end at 3.30 pm. The new timings have been decided keeping in view the foggy weather which is expected to continue for two months. It has to be noted that due to the fog winters witness an increase in the number of road accidents.

“Not just fog but as the temperatures fall, the cold wave intensifies. It becomes difficult for teachers and students to reach the schools due to poor visibility in the ongoing cold wave. The new timings are a respite,” said Pooja, a Class X student.

The announcement of the change in timings was made by Education Minister Harjot Bains on December 2.