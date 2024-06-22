Schoolchildren practice asanas virtually

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 21

Tomorrow is the International Yoga Day and adhering to directives from the Union Government, thousands of students from both government and private schools observe it. However, this time around, the state administration has requested that teachers and students at government schools celebrate the day virtually because of the extreme heatwave conditions.

This year’s theme is ‘Yoga for Self and Society’. Following instructions, the teachers and students observed the day starting with the Surya Namaskar followed by other asanas.

One of the instructors, who wished to remain anonymous, said that pupils would observe and practice the yoga asanas from their homes using YouTube videos to guide them through the various asanas. Links for these videos have been circulated among the student body. The department must then receive a Google Spreadsheet by the evening with information on the number of students who participated in and observed the Yoga Day. However, since we are not at the students’ houses to verify whether or not they are genuinely watching or practicing the asanas, this exercise will not produce the desired outcomes. Still, we’ll follow the government’s orders,” the instructor added.

Meanwhile, the 10th International Yoga Diwas was observed by the district administration at Government College for Girls, Bharat Nagar Chowk.

Government College Ludhiana (East) too celebrated the day on college grounds. Deepak Chopra, principal, commended the students for participating in this activity and talked to the audience about the value of yoga in daily life and how to keep the body and mind in harmony. Warm-up exercises were conducted by Jeetamol and all students and teachers practised and performed sitting and standing asanas; the importance of these asanas was explained simultaneously.

The NSS section of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College Ludhiana arranged ‘Yoga with Family’. During the event, NSS employees and volunteers practiced yoga at home and posted photos of themselves in the various asanas.

It should be noted that, in contrast to other forms of exercise, yoga has recently gained popularity among women. “It gives the body flexibility, which is of great importance. Second, practising yoga doesn’t require any special tools or machinery,” said Reena Malhotra, who enjoys doing it four to five times a week.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Private Schools