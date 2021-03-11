Schoolchildren, staff given fire safety training

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 28

Following guidelines of the government and the ICSE Council, Delhi, Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector 39, Urban Estate, Chandigarh Road, here, organised a mock drill and fire safety training which aimed at ensuring operational preparedness of students and staff of the school.

A team from the Fire Brigade Department instructed the students. An interactive session was also held by experts. Students were made aware about the usage of fire extinguishers and fire hydrant system during any emergency situation.

School director Rev Fr George Pallikunnel thanked the entire team to make school staff and the students aware about disaster preparedness.. — TNS

Students take part in literary speech contest

Ludhiana: Department of English, Arya College, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Ludhiana, organised a ‘literary speech contest, ‘Talking Titans’. In her welcome address, Kumud Chawla, dean, arts faculty, and head of the department of English, said the competition had been organised to state the beauty of literature through immortal speeches of famous literary characters and show how literature had the capacity to relieve stressed minds by giving a healthy vent to emotions.

In the contest for students, Radhika was adjudged first, Lalit secured the second position while Divanshi and Divyanshu bagged third prizes. An appreciation prize was given to Sakshi and Gaurav.