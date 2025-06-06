Schools across Ludhiana join plantation drive

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the District Education Officer (Elementary) planted saplings in schools and encouraged children to protect the environment on Thursday in Ludhiana.

Advertisement

During the event, saplings of neem, peepal and moringa were planted at Government Primary School, Giaspura, along with students and teachers. Similarly, at Government Primary School, Jandiali, saplings of neem, ashok and guava were planted. Both students and teachers adopted these plants for care.

Students also presented special performances related to Environment Day and spread awareness among the visiting parents and panchayat members about the importance of protecting the environment.

Advertisement

The DEO, Ravinder Kaur, informed that such programmes were conducted in various schools, with a focus on instilling a sense of responsibility among the younger generation to care for the environment.