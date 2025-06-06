DT
Schools across Ludhiana join plantation drive

Schools across Ludhiana join plantation drive

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:12 AM Jun 06, 2025 IST
A view of plantation drive carried by District Education Officer (Elementary) in schools and encouraged children to protect the environment on occasion of World Environment Day on Thursday in Ludhiana.
On the occasion of World Environment Day, the District Education Officer (Elementary) planted saplings in schools and encouraged children to protect the environment on Thursday in Ludhiana.

During the event, saplings of neem, peepal and moringa were planted at Government Primary School, Giaspura, along with students and teachers. Similarly, at Government Primary School, Jandiali, saplings of neem, ashok and guava were planted. Both students and teachers adopted these plants for care.

Students also presented special performances related to Environment Day and spread awareness among the visiting parents and panchayat members about the importance of protecting the environment.

The DEO, Ravinder Kaur, informed that such programmes were conducted in various schools, with a focus on instilling a sense of responsibility among the younger generation to care for the environment.

