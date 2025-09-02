Schools begin online classes amid flood-like situation

Prolonged holidays on account of the flood-like situation in the region have prompted several school administrations to start conducting classes through the online mode.

Residents have welcomed the decision as they said their children were now engaged at home and staying inside instead of venturing out amid the prevailing unsafe conditions.

While teachers at some private schools were seen taking organised classes, the practice was restricted to assigning homework for government and private-aided school teachers.

Surinder Pal Sofat, chairman of the trust that runs Victoria Public Senior Secondary School in Lehra and Paragon International School at Dehlon, said, “Keeping in view the government’s concern towards the safety of students and staff, we started online teaching after holding discussions with parents.”

Viney Goyal, Principal, MGMN Senior Secondary School, Ahmedgarh, said incharges of various classes had already started constituting groups for online classes.

Vikas Krishan Sharma, president, Municipal Council, appreciated the decision to hold online classes so that students could be engaged and didn’t suffer academically due to the flood-like situation.