DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Schools begin online classes amid flood-like situation

Schools begin online classes amid flood-like situation

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 05:25 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A principal gives instructions to teachers regarding online classes.
Advertisement

Prolonged holidays on account of the flood-like situation in the region have prompted several school administrations to start conducting classes through the online mode.

Advertisement

Residents have welcomed the decision as they said their children were now engaged at home and staying inside instead of venturing out amid the prevailing unsafe conditions.

While teachers at some private schools were seen taking organised classes, the practice was restricted to assigning homework for government and private-aided school teachers.

Advertisement

Surinder Pal Sofat, chairman of the trust that runs Victoria Public Senior Secondary School in Lehra and Paragon International School at Dehlon, said, “Keeping in view the government’s concern towards the safety of students and staff, we started online teaching after holding discussions with parents.”

Viney Goyal, Principal, MGMN Senior Secondary School, Ahmedgarh, said incharges of various classes had already started constituting groups for online classes.

Advertisement

Vikas Krishan Sharma, president, Municipal Council, appreciated the decision to hold online classes so that students could be engaged and didn’t suffer academically due to the flood-like situation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts