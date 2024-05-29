Schools holding summer camps given warning

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 28

While the state government has announced to shut schools for students due to intensive heatwave prevailing in the region, there are a few schools which are still asking the students to attend summer camps being held on the ir premises. The Education Department has issued a letter today saying disciplinary action will be taken against the schools which call students for summer camps.

