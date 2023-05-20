‘Schools of eminence’: Only 9 of 17 institutes admit students to Class IX

Ludhiana, May 19
Of the total 17 ‘Schools of Eminence’ announced by the Education Department in the district, only nine were able to admit students to Class IX for the new session. The remaining eight schools have failed to admit 20 students each to class IX, as they could not pass the required examination or sufficient number of students did not show any interest in admissions.
The nine schools which have admitted new pupils include government senior secondary schools at Millerganj, Doraha, Sahnewal (boys), Sekhewal, Daddahoor, Jagran (boys), Mundian Kalan, Samrala (boys) and Khanna.
The students of class IX at these schools were sent on an educational trip to places like GNE college, PAU, etc. Nodal Officer Gurkirpal Singh said the students were given first-hand information on career options, higher studies, etc. This was a new experience for them, he added.
Uncertainty still continues if the remaining eight schools will still get the tag of ‘Schools of Eminence’.
A teacher said:“ We are still doubtful if some schools will get the status because Class XII results for admission to these schools are yet to be declared. Only if sufficient students get enrolled will the schools continue.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM, deputy CM this afternoon, 8 legislators likely to take oath as ministers
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of sev...
India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms
They are handed over to the Pakistani Rangers at the border'...
National Investigation Agency raids 15 locations in J-K in terror-funding case
The raided places are Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Srinagar, ...
PM Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima, site of world's first nuclear attack
The location of the bust of Gandhi has been chosen as a mark...