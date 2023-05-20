‘Schools of eminence’: Only 9 of 17 institutes admit students to Class IX

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

Of the total 17 ‘Schools of Eminence’ announced by the Education Department in the district, only nine were able to admit students to Class IX for the new session. The remaining eight schools have failed to admit 20 students each to class IX, as they could not pass the required examination or sufficient number of students did not show any interest in admissions.

The nine schools which have admitted new pupils include government senior secondary schools at Millerganj, Doraha, Sahnewal (boys), Sekhewal, Daddahoor, Jagran (boys), Mundian Kalan, Samrala (boys) and Khanna.

The students of class IX at these schools were sent on an educational trip to places like GNE college, PAU, etc. Nodal Officer Gurkirpal Singh said the students were given first-hand information on career options, higher studies, etc. This was a new experience for them, he added.

Uncertainty still continues if the remaining eight schools will still get the tag of ‘Schools of Eminence’.

A teacher said:“ We are still doubtful if some schools will get the status because Class XII results for admission to these schools are yet to be declared. Only if sufficient students get enrolled will the schools continue.”