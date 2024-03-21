Schools of happiness to provide quality education to rural kids

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, March 20

The state government has come up with Schools of Eminence to provide quality education to senior students. On the same pattern, Schools of Happiness are being set up for the students of primary classes. The state government has selected 100 schools that are to be converted into schools of happiness, of which 20 schools are in Ludhiana district.

Though the concept of School of Happiness is still not clear among most of the teachers and officials of the Education Department, it is believed that to lure and cater to the rural segment, about 20 schools have been selected for the upgrade.

“The concept is still not clear — how would these schools be different, what is the aim of these schools? But we are told that separate grants will be provided to work on buildings and to provide better infrastructure to students,” said the incharge of a primary school selected to be a School of Happiness.

According to information provided, a sum of Rs 40 lakh would be granted to each such primary school.

Lalita Rani, DEO (Primary), said rural area schools with ample space for expansion were chosen by the government. “The government wants masses to have faith in its schools. These schools of happiness will have state-of-the-art facilities such as smart classes... They would have new buildings and sufficient number of teachers. The government plans to come up with a transportation system so that students are picked up and dropped safely,” she said.

The admissions process is yet to be made clear to the school authorities. A senior teacher said no such school was planned for the city as the new facilities can be provided only at schools with enough space for playgrounds and larger classrooms.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.