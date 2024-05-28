Schools organising summer camps to face music

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 27

Despite strict orders by the state government on not opening schools due to the prevailing heatwave, some schools continue to call students for ‘two-three hours’. Taking note, the administration has ordered the District Education Officer to check, inquire and report about the facts.

Harjinder Singh, DEO, has been asked to engage the school where summer camps are being organised, with branches in New Subhash Nagar and Basti Jodhewal, for a detailed inquiry.

Reportedly, a camp was held at a school for classes pre-nursery to XII with activities like yoga, skating, badminton and dance sessions. Interestingly, the school had even sent a press release in which the principal had highlighted the importance of such camps to explore and develop essential skills among students.

However, there is confusion among schools on organising camps as the administration’s order did not mention about summer camps.

