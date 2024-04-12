Schools pay scant regard to fire safety norms

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 11

Most of the educational institutions in the industrial hub, whether private or government, do not have fire safety certificates. Schools top the charts for paying scant regard to fire norms. Some of the minor colleges are also on guilty of not complying with the fire safety norms.

Fresh guidelines The Education Department is going to issue fresh guidelines regarding fire safety and whatever needed would be provided to the government schools. Private schools would also be told to ensure that they follow the fire norms. — Lalita Arora, District Education Officer (Elementary)

NCPCR issued manuals for fire safety at schools Each school is required to possess a fire safety certificate, which must undergo periodic validation by authorities

Regular mock drills and training sessions conducted with firefighting agencies are mandatory in every school

Schools must be equipped with firefighting systems, such as alarm and smoke detection systems

Fire Safety and Evacuation Plan must be prominently displayed in each school

Emergency steps should be in place for fire safety management

Trained management team should be available in schools for initial fire hazard management

Chemicals, instruments should be kept safely beyond the access of others

A recent incident at a government school in Kham village in Machhiwara Sahib, where a mid-day meal worker, Manjit Kaur (50), died after her dupatta caught fire from a stove, had exposed the ill-preparedness of the school management in tackling such emergencies. Due to the lack of fire safety equipment at the school, Manjit Kaur could not be saved.

It has been learnt that the big educational institutions have obtained fire NOCs, but the medium and small ones are least bothered to comply with the fire safety norms.

A government school principal, requesting anonymity, said that her school does not have a fire safety certificate. Even the fire extinguishers lying there have expired now. The principal said if any untoward fire incident takes place in the school, the staff may not be able to douse the flames with these extinguishers.

Varinder Pathak, member of of the Government Science School Lecturers Union, said most schools in Ludhiana are unlikely to possess fire safety certificates. Immediate measures are required to ensure that every school has the necessary firefighting equipment in case of any emergency, he said. “Some schools have fire extinguishers but they are expired... These need to be replaced after a fixed time period,” he added. “We should not put the lives of students and teachers in jeopardy. Our union demands a survey of all government schools by a special committee, which should install fire safety equipment in all schools and help them obtain fire NOCs.”

He said basic training should be provided to the school staff and students on how to operate fire extinguishers and fire mock drills be conducted in the schools regularly.

Ludhiana District Education Officer (Elementary) Lalita Arora said guidelines were regularly issued to schools regarding precautions needed to prevent fires. The DEO said that funds for buying fire safety equipment were being provided to the government schools, but if schools still lacked arrangements to combat fires, immediate measures would be taken.

“The Education Department is going to issue fresh guidelines regarding fire safety and whatever is needed would be provided to the government schools. Private schools would also be told to ensure that they follow the fire norms,” the DEO said.

She added that Manjit Kaur’s death had prompted the Education Department to take measures for the safety of mid-day meal workers as well.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had also issued manuals for the safety and security of children at schools, but most schools are not complying with them.

