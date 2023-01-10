Schools reopen to thin attendance in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, January 9

All schools, including private, aided and government, today reopened after winter break for classes VIII to XII but with thin attendance of students.

Teachers from various institutes maintained that since it was the first day after the winter break, 40-50 per cent of class strength had turned up to attend lectures today.

“We hope that by tomorrow, attendance will improve as regular classes have started,” said a teacher at a government school.

Sumit, a class VIII student of government school at Bharat Nagar Chowk, said they felt very cold inside the classroom as the sun was not out today.

“In holidays, we used to get up late in the morning. Today, it was difficult to return to the normal routine. We will get used to it in a couple of days,” Sumit said.

The state government had announced to reopen schools for senior classes while holidays are still continuing for students up to class VII. Teachers, school principals and even students of senior classes have heaved a sigh of relief as practical examinations for the board classes (CBSE) also began today.

“The board has already given dates for the practical examinations which have to be conducted by schools, although external examiners will come to conduct the exam. The unit tests for senior classes like class IX and XI are also starting. Due to the prevailing weather conditions, holidays were earlier declared by the state government but the CBSE has already sent the date sheets for board exams”, Harmit Kaur Waraich, principal, Nankana Public School, said.

Anjali, a student of Class X of Punjab School Education Board, said since she was studying in a senior class, sitting at home would not be enough.

“Some doubts can be cleared by the class teacher in the classroom only. We expect our final exams to begin any time in February,” she said.

It may be mentioned here that schools in the state were closed till January 2 but because chilly weather conditions prevailed in the region thereafter as well, the state government had extended the holidays till January 8. These were again extended for students up to Class VII but there are regular classes for students studying in classes VIII-XII.

No classes for students up to class VII

