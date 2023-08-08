Schools see dip in attendance due to eye flu

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 7

The spread of conjunctivitis (eye flu) among children has adversely affected attendance at schools falling under the jurisdiction of Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts.

Baljeet Singh, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Ballowal, said that schools in rural areas had witnessed a decline of about 20 per cent in their attendance. Meanwhile, urban schools are also seeing a decline of up to 15 per cent in their attendance, according to the Principal of MGMN Senior Secondary School, Vinay Goyal.

Common symptoms & precautions Burning sensation, pain, redness in eyes & presence of yellowish sticky fluid on eyelids are basic symptoms of eye flu.

Use of antibacterial ointment & lubricating eye drops are standard treatment for the infection.

People should wash their hands frequently, wear clean clothes and keep a handkerchief to avoid catching eye flu.

Children are also advised to avoid sharing pens, stationery and other items with their friends.

To prevent further decline in students’ attendance at schools, the Health Department authorities have started organising events to sensitize students against the spread of the infection at schools and residential areas.

Heads of government and private schools in the town and surrounding localities admitted that the attendance in elementary and senior secondary classes had fallen significantly during the past days.

Civil Hospital SMO Dr Rajesh Garg, an ophthalmologist, said the lack of awareness among parents and teachers about symptoms and spread of eye flu, was a major reason behind the rapid spread of the infection in the region. He claimed that special teams of healthcare workers had been visiting schools to prevent further spread of eye flu among healthy students and teachers.

Jodhan PHC in-charge Dr Balpreet Kaur organised an awareness camp at the village under the supervision of Dr Hitinder Kaur Kaler, civil surgeon at Ludhiana. Dr Balpreet said the lack of concern about personal hygiene, cleanliness and clothing had compounded the issue in the rural localities. Doctors held that the rainy season fetched many infectious diseases every year and floods had deteriorated the situation in the state.

Burning sensation, pain and redness in eyes, besides presence of yellowish sticky fluid on eyelids, were cited as basic symptoms of the disease. The use of antibacterial ointment and lubricating eye drops are the standard treatment for the infection that takes its time to cure.

Washing hands frequently, wearing clean clothes and a handkerchief are suggested as common precautions that people can to prevent infection. Doctors also advised children to avoid sharing pens, stationery and other items with their friends.

#Malerkotla #Mandi