Ludhiana schools switch to physical classes

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 10

The state government has issued orders to open schools for Classes VI onwards recently. The orders read that along with offline mode, online classes will also continue. Majority of schools have switched over to physical classes (offline mode only), which has left students confused.

Gagandeep, a student of a leading school in Sarabha Nagar, said he was studying Class XII with commerce stream. “In my school, students, who opted for humanities, have been given choice of both offline and online classes whereas we are asked to attend physical classes. The school authorities have stopped the online mode for the commerce stream.”

“There is confusion among students on this issue. The school authorities maintain that it is not possible for teachers to take both offline and online classes simultaneously,” he added.

“We are not forcing students to attend classes physically. They can share the study work through WhatsApp groups. At the same time, we cannot force teachers to take both offline and online classes. When schools are open, teachers will take only offline classes,” said Harmit Kaur Waraich, Principal, Nankana Sahib Public School.